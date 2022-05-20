Unpopular Opinion on Kunal Keemu!

Kunal Keemu is yet another underrated actor in Bollywood. Some of his movies that I have liked are, Malang, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone, and Dhol. His acting seems very organic, and natural on the screen. I haven't read any article where it was mentioned that he was ever offered films by big production houses. Honestly saying, the media covers him today only because he's married to Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan. Unlike other actors, he does not have any attitude, nor does he like to show off. He is a very down-to-earth person. It's sad to see how the audience is not interested in actors like him today who make the film worth watching.