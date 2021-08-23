Unpopular Opinion: Modern Love Season 2 ending could have been better

I started watching Modern Love Season 1 after the second season was released. I fell in love with the eight short stories, but what I loved most is the ending of Season 1, where a single scene connected all the other stories at the end. But in Season 2, though I liked the storyline of the other 8 short stories, I was waiting to see the connection at the end, which never happened. That made me think that it would have been better if the ending connected all the stories together with a string. Don't you think so? Have you watched the two seasons yet?