Unpopular opinion: Sonam Kapoor is a talented actress

Sonam Kapoor often received a lot of trolling. It's mainly because of the things she has or used to say. Some of them I feel were downright stupid. Like when she said: 'Indian men don't understand fashion unless they are gay'. This is just one of the things she has said that landed her in controversy.





But having said that, I feel Sonam hasn't got enough credit as an actor. She has given us some really relatable and amazing characters. Like Zoya Haider in 'Raanjhanaa' or Biro in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' And of course, air hostess Neeraj Bhanot in 'Neerja.' This was unlike anything she had done before. Both the film and her character were rooted in realism and were a treat to watch.





Every star receives their fair share of criticism and praise and Sonam is no different. But whenever she has been praised, most of the time it's for her fashion sense. Her acting chops are rarely a talking point. Maybe because she is a star kid who has got everything on a platter without much struggle. What do you think of her as an actor?