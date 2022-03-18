Unpopular Opinion: SRK and Salman are somewhat responsible for mediocre/repetitive content in Bollywood
Salman and Shah Rukh have been a part of the industry since a really long time. They both have a certain image when it comes to their professional front. Though they try to give variety I feel the way they carry the movie has become repetitive. The kinds of movies offered to them has also been almost the same. Seeing such A-listers with big budget movies doing the same thing could not be so great for Bollywood. Do you agree?