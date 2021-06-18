Unpopular Opinion: Too Hot To Handle is a big-budgeted Spiltsvilla

As Too Hot To Handle's second season is about to drop on Netflix, so I thought I will give it a go. And, even though I didn't get the concept of getting paid to make better connections and relationships with absolute strangers in a month, we all deserve some kind of spice in life.





I enjoyed the part of the game where they were assigned to participate in some group projects to know themselves better but other than that it's mostly meaningless. This Netflix reality show pays a bunch of sex-addicted youngsters to improve their personal growth and have meaningful relationships.





Does that how it even works? I feel like this is a show about a whole bunch of hot guys and girls getting into tempting situations and showing their restraint kind of MTV Splitsvilla. What do you think of the show? Are you willing to watch the second season?