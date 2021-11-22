Unpopular opinion: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is an overrated film

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is loved by many. Its songs, dialogues, scenes, and chemistry between the lead actors are etched in our memories. While I really enjoyed the film when I first saw it and watched it again in the theatres, over the years my perception towards the film has changed.

I have realized how the entire story is in the service of Bunny (Ranbir). His every mistake, his goal-orientedness at the cost of his friends and loved ones, seems a bit toxic. The way he treats everyone but things is fixed towards the end for the heck of convenience.

I also feel some of the dialogues in the film border on sexism. Maybe it was because the film was helmed by Ayan Mukerji who is Ranbir's close friend. But that's just my opinion of this film. You can agree or disagree with me.