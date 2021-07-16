Unpopular Opinion: Your Kpop idols are not what they seem.

the k-pop fanbase is so erratic and rabid that it makes one wonder why? is there something that you don't get? it is just simple marketing.

Listen, Stans, your K-pop idols are not cute, innocent, kind or that talented. they are just projected like that.

They are bullies, who use autotune and sing songs that are already made and remade for them, acting cute and kind is a concept and not real. So just stop whining about your OPPA and UNNIES.

Stray kidz Hyunjin was accused of sexual abuse and bullying his middle school classmate and you are still crying over how cute he is.

Blackpink Jennie is accused of being a Bully and a lazy performer and she is still your Queen. yes, Queen of Laziness.

The Boyz Sunwoo is also a school bully who was supposedly violent and did date violence.

So please just stop about your Idols and go and learn something real.

if you think I am wrong, try and change my opinion with proper arguments, lol?