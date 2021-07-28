The untimely death of Divya Bharti was a tragic accident or something else? What's your view?

Divya Bharti was the highest-paid actress of her time. She was every director’s favorite and was one of the most promising actress of all time. It's been 28 years since her tragic death and her death remains a mystery to date. Divya was 19 years old at the time of her death. Since then, her death was followed by conspiracy theories while many claiming that it was a planned murder. Divya’s last few hours were spent with her designer Neeta lulla and her husband who had come to Divya’s house to discuss costumes for her upcoming film Andolan. The three of them were enjoying drinks in the drawing-room. The housemaid, Amrita, was in the kitchen making fried snacks to have along with the drinks. Neeta and Shyam were reportedly watching television when Divya went to the balcony and stood on the ledge. As she turned around, she lost her balance and fell, sustaining fatal injuries. Divya was soon taken to Cooper hospital where she was declared dead. At the time of her death, her husband Sajid Nadiadwala couldn't bear the loss of his dear wife and had a heart attack. Sajid was immediately shifted to the hospital and was admitted to ICCU (Intensive cardiac care unit). Divya had a short career of three years where she did 20 films. Her song, Saat Samundar has stayed with the audience to date.