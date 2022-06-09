With upcoming action thrillers like Pathan and Jawan, Is Shah Rukh Khan going the Tom cruise route?

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's King of Romance, appears to be in the mood for some high-octane action. Atleast, that's what we draw from his recent line up of movies like Pathan and Jawan.





In an interview with Rajeev Masand, SRK also stated that he believes he will make the same mistakes he has done in the past few years, and that it would not teach him anything new or provide him with any perspective. He went on to say that even if he did gain some perspective, it was just so that he could distinguish between good and bad. He believes it would become "boring" if he could figure out what he should be doing to get things right.





Can't even think to compare between Tom cruise and Shah Rukh Khan but still, do you think SRK is following the Tom cruise path?



