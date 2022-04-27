Upcoming girl group 'TripleS' will debut with 24 members!





On May 1, a new K-pop company, MODHAUS, announced that they will be debuting a 24 member girl group called 'TripleS.' The group will become the biggest K-pop group lineup, surpassing NCT which currently has 23 members.





Additionally, the group will be lead by Loona's ex-creative director Jaden Jeong and will work alongside NFTs within the project.





As of now, the first member revealed is Yoon Seoyeon, a trainee from Daejeon, South Korea. She too was stunned when she found out that there would be 24 members in the group. What do you think about this?