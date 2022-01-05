Upcoming JTBC drama 'Thirty, Nine' has released beautifully captured new character posters

JTBC new drama 'Thirty, Nine' has been released featuring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun. The posters portray a fairy tale atmosphere as the actresses blow flower petals on a beautiful spring day while smiling brightly. It will be Son Ye-jin's first drama since the huge success of 'Crash Landing On You'.





The posters also reveal a unique detail about each character, for Son Ye-jin it says, "The ’39’ that I’ll spend with the person I love,” Jeon Mi-do's days, "39’ is the moment that I will shine radiantly, "39’ is a fresh start" reflecting the expectations and wishes of the three women from this age. The drama will be focusing on three thirty-nine old women who are dealing with everyday struggles and encounter unforeseen circumstances.





Personally, I am looking forward to this drama because of its unique synopsis, feel-good vibes and not every day do we get to see an entirely female-centric drama and having seen the work of these women, it just increases my curiosity that what new would they bring to the table. The drama will premiere in February 2022 after the end of 'Artificial City'.





Are you going to be watching this drama?