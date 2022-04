tvN's upcoming drama 'Link' starring Yeo Jingoo and Moon Gayoung, just released a new poster!





'Link' is a fantasy romance drama that follows a man who suddenly begins to feel all the emotions experienced by an unfamiliar woman when the "link phenomenon" occurs again for the first time after 18 years.





The show is set to premiere on June 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Will you be checking it out?