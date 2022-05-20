Upcoming K-drama teaser: 'Cleaning Up' starring Yum Jungah, Jun Somin and Kim Jaehwa

JTBC's upcoming drama 'Cleaning Up,' starring Yum Jungah, Jun Somin and Kim Jaehwa has released a new teaser!









It is a Korean remake of the British television series of the same name and will follow the story of three cleaners at a securities firm that attempt to forge a new destiny for themselves after accidentally overhearing some key information about insider trading.









The show is set to premiere on June 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Will you be watching the K-drama?