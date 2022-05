JTBC's 'Insider' starring Kang Haneul just released a new teaser!









The action suspense K-drama follows the story of a judicial trainee who experiences a crisis while undercover for an investigation of a corrupt prosecutor and ends up struggling to try to obtain any evidence. While in prison, he begins to plot revenge for the betrayal he has experienced.





The show is set to premiere on June 8 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Will you watch it?