SBS' upcoming drama 'Why Her?' starring Seo Hyunjin and Hwang Inyeop in the lead roles, just released a new teaser!









The upcoming mystery romance drama follows the story of a cold-hearted lawyer who has grown empty after only chasing success and a law student who is hell bound to protect her.









The show is set to premiere on June 3 at 10 p.m. KST! Will you be checking it out?