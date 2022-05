SBS' upcoming drama 'Woori the Virgin' starring Im Soohyang as Woori just released a new teaser!









It is a Korean remake of the American rom-com "Jane the Virgin" and will follow the journey of a woman named Oh Woori who is strictly maintaining her chastity before marriage but ends up pregnant after an accident occurs during a medical exam.









The show is set to premiere on May 9 at 10 p.m. KST. Will you be checking it out?