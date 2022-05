TVING's popular K-drama 'Yumi's Cells' starring Kim Goeun and GOT7's Park Jinyoung just released another teaser for it's second season!









Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, 'Yumi's Cells' follows the story of an ordinary office worker from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thoughts, feelings and actions.









The show is set to premiere on June 10. Will you watch it?