Upcoming movies to binge watch in Feb and March 2022

So many movies have got postponed due to some or the reason everytime. But let's hope that filmmakers don't postpone it more than this. As of now, these are the following movies that are going to be released in Feb and March

Feb:

Kanam

Cast : Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni





Borrder

Cast : Arun Vijay





Valimai

Cast : Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi





Hey Sinamika

Cast : Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari





Maamanithan

Cast : Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathri





March:

Sulphur

Cast : Yashika Aannand, Siddharth Vipin





Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Cast : Suriya Sivakumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan





Radhe Shyam

Cast : Prabhas, Pooja Hegde





Kuruthi Aattam

Cast : Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar





RRR - Raththam Ranam Rowthiram

Cast : Ram Charan Teja, Jr. Ntr





Don

Cast : Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan





Oh My Dog

Cast : Arun Vijay





Comment down and tell me which movie are you more excited to watch