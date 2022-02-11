Upcoming movies to binge watch in Feb and March 2022

So many movies have got postponed due to some or the reason everytime. But let's hope that filmmakers don't postpone it more than this. As of now, these are the following movies that are going to be released in Feb and March

Feb:

Kanam

Cast : Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni


Borrder

Cast : Arun Vijay


Valimai

Cast : Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi


Hey Sinamika

Cast : Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari


Maamanithan

Cast : Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathri


March:

 Sulphur

Cast : Yashika Aannand, Siddharth Vipin


Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Cast : Suriya Sivakumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan


Radhe Shyam

Cast : Prabhas, Pooja Hegde


Kuruthi Aattam

Cast : Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar


 RRR - Raththam Ranam Rowthiram

Cast : Ram Charan Teja, Jr. Ntr


Don

Cast : Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan


Oh My Dog

Cast : Arun Vijay


Comment down and tell me which movie are you more excited to watch