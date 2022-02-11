Upcoming movies to binge watch in Feb and March 2022
So many movies have got postponed due to some or the reason everytime. But let's hope that filmmakers don't postpone it more than this. As of now, these are the following movies that are going to be released in Feb and March
Feb:
Kanam
Cast : Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni
Borrder
Cast : Arun Vijay
Valimai
Cast : Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi
Hey Sinamika
Cast : Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari
Maamanithan
Cast : Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathri
March:
Sulphur
Cast : Yashika Aannand, Siddharth Vipin
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
Cast : Suriya Sivakumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan
Radhe Shyam
Cast : Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
Kuruthi Aattam
Cast : Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar
RRR - Raththam Ranam Rowthiram
Cast : Ram Charan Teja, Jr. Ntr
Don
Cast : Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan
Oh My Dog
Cast : Arun Vijay
Comment down and tell me which movie are you more excited to watch