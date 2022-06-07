Upcoming movies of Salman Khan in 2022, 2023

Salman Khan's films, often known as Bhaijaan, are more than just movies; they are a festival or celebration for his millions of admirers. They don't care about the critics' reactions or the reviews; they just adore his films and love him unconditionally.

As fans awaiting his evergreen magic on the big screen, let's take a look at a list of his most-anticipated upcoming films and their anticipated release dates.





1. Tiger 3

The release is set to be in April 2023 with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, directed by Maneesh Sharma.





2. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The release is set to be in December 2022 with Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan in lead and directed by Farhad Samji.





3. Bajranji Bhaijaan 2

Its release date is not disclosed yet with Salman Khan (female lead not known) directed by Kabir Khan.





4. Pathan (cameo)

It's set to release on 25 January 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead, directed by Siddharth Anand.





5. Laal Singh Chaddha (cameo)

It is set to be released on 11 August 2022 with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in lead with Advait Chandan in direction.





6. God Father (cameo)

It's release date is not disclosed yet with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in leads and directed by Mohan Raja.





Which one are you most excited for?



