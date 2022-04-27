The upcoming film "Alien" with a star-studded cast including Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, and more has unveiled its first trailer as well as the poster.





"Alien" is a two-part science fiction movie. It's about the happenings that occur when a mysterious time portal opens and connects Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty who are searching for a legendary sword with people living in 2022.





Director Choi Dong Hoon, who is known for solid storytelling, charismatic characters, and impressive production is coming back for the first time in seven years with this film. Will you be watching this science fiction movie?