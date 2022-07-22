Update on Singham 3

With his blockbuster films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty controls a billion hearts.

preparations for the third Singham film have already started.





Rohit quoted, "We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It will be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made to date."





"Ajay sir and Akshay sir come from an old school, where they believe in doing multiple hero films. Ranveer has the faith that I will present him in the right way. I never faced the problem of making such a cinema, but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films. They should leave their insecurity behind, otherwise, it will be difficult for the producers to make big-scale films. After 2 years, again the content films will work. But for the next 2 to 3 years, it's going to be the thing to make big-scale films in the right way with multiple heroes. Big scale is what the audience will come and watch," explains Rohit while talking about making a multi-starrer film.





Are you excited for this brand new cop drama?