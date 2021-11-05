Updated Bollywood Calander 2021-2022: Release Dates

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, were amongst many films delayed owing to the nationwide shutdown of theaters during a covid crisis. As things begin to improve all over, it's good news for Bollywood as well. Right from Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan to Saif Ali Khan & Kartik Aryan, stars and production houses are back to announcing the confirmed release dates for their movies. While YRF has a lineup for five pending films and more, Karan Johar's Dharma has their much anticipated Brahmastra waiting for a release slot.

Here's an updated calendar for all upcoming Bollywood releases:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Date:

November 19, 2021

Prithviraj

Release Date: January 21, 2022

JayeshBhai Jordaar

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Shamshera

Release Date: March 18, 2022

Lal Singh Chaddha

Release Date: 14Feb’2022

Suryavanshi

Release Date: 22Oct’2021

83

Release date: 25 Dec’2021

Jersey

Release date: 5 November 2021

Brahmastra

Release date: Waiting