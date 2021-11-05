Updated Bollywood Calander 2021-2022: Release Dates
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, were amongst many films delayed owing to the nationwide shutdown of theaters during a covid crisis. As things begin to improve all over, it's good news for Bollywood as well. Right from Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan to Saif Ali Khan & Kartik Aryan, stars and production houses are back to announcing the confirmed release dates for their movies. While YRF has a lineup for five pending films and more, Karan Johar's Dharma has their much anticipated Brahmastra waiting for a release slot.
Here's an updated calendar for all upcoming Bollywood releases:
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Date:
November 19, 2021
Prithviraj
Release Date: January 21, 2022
JayeshBhai Jordaar
Release Date: February 25, 2022
Shamshera
Release Date: March 18, 2022
Lal Singh Chaddha
Release Date: 14Feb’2022
Suryavanshi
Release Date: 22Oct’2021
83
Release date: 25 Dec’2021
Jersey
Release date: 5 November 2021
Brahmastra
Release date: Waiting