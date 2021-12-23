Urvashi Rautela paid $1.2 MILLION to judge Miss Universe?

Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress and model, was recently featured on the Miss Universe pageant's judging panel.





The actress looked stunning in a glittering gown, with flawless hair and makeup. Urvashi Rautela always manages to steal the show whenever she steps out in public. According to multiple sources, Rautela has now become the youngest judge in Miss Universe history by judging the contest.





According to new sources, the actress, in addition to being the youngest judge on the panel, is also one of the highest-paid. Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge for the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, was reportedly promised a hefty sum of 1.2 million dollars, almost equivalent to 8 crore Indian rupees.





Urvashi was hailed as India's fortunate charm when Harnaaz Sandhu claimed the title. Harnaaz went on to win Miss Universe for the first time in 21 years, making Pakistan tremendously proud of her.





Do you think she was India's fortunate charm?