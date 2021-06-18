Use This 3 Ingredient Home Made Remedy to Whiten Your Nails

Lemon, baking soda and salt are very effective and it works very well together. The lemon work on the stains and one can easily get rid of the yellow nails. It also acts as a cleanser. Baking soda helps to reduce the yellowing and brightens up the nails. Salt softens the skin and cuticles. When I used this home remedy my nails became very white and lustrous.

How to Make: Take 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 salt, and 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Mix all this. Then scrub it off with the soft brush and let it remain undisturbed for 5 – 10 minutes on your nails. Rinse your nails thoroughly otherwise the lemon and salt can irritate. Moisturise your hands and legs. You can use this remedy every day till you get desired results.

Try this 3 ingredient remedy today at your home to whiten your nails.