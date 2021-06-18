Use Evion 400 Capsules for Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair

Vitamin E oil capsules act as a moisturizer to the skin and it contains antioxidants properties. Take 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and mix with the capsules. Apply this mixture to the under-eye area. This mixture has helped me to reduce my dark circles. For skin, I mix 2 capsules with the face mask and it has brightened my skin tone. Also removes the dirt from the skin and opens out the pores.

Vitamin E oil capsules help to deeply condition the roots of the hair. I mix the 2 capsules with the hair mask whenever I apply and it has helped my hair to become healthier and shinier. These capsules also increase blood circulation. A healthy supply of blood is the stimulant for hair to grow and nourish. One can also mix 2 - 3 capsules when you are oiling your hair or also can apply directly on hair. You can also use these capsules to get rid of split ends. I have applied the capsules directly on the split ends and it has given me the best results as it acts as a potent moisturizer that helps to bind water to skin so this helps in repairing the split ends.