Use Mamaearth Ubtan Face Mask For Radiant and Glowing Skin

Mamaearth Ubtan face mask has all natural ingredients and are chemical free. I have been using Mamaearth Ubtan Face Mask from last 2 months which has made my skin more glowing and clear. This face mask doesn’t dry out my skin unlike other face mask. After using the mask, my face seemed much livelier and fresher. It’s very effective for a natural, glowy look and feels soothing against my skin. By applying the Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Mask, it can reduce the signs of aging and also removes the skin tan. This face mask comprises of Turmeric, Saffron and Apricot oil. Turmeric contains anti-oxidants so it gives natural glow on the skin. Saffron contains many vitamins which protects against ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Apricot oil retains moisture balance which makes the skin soft also eliminates dry and dead skin. Mamaearth’s face mask is good for all skin types. This face mask gives instant glow on the skin and also brightens the skin tone. Both women and men above 15 years can use this face mask and is also suitable for all skin types. This ubtan face mask must be applied on a dry face. After applying the mask just leave it for 10 -15 minutes and rinse it off with the luke warm water. One can use this face mask atleast twice a week for better results. I highly recommend this product.

﻿