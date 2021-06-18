Use Moroccanoil Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry and Frizzy Hair

The shampoo and conditioner that I am using currently are of Moroccanoil. I started using these 3 months back.

My hair is quite wavy and it intense to get dry and frizzy. I prefer using these products that are nourishing and people with dry, damaged, and frizzy hair can use this shampoo and conditioner. The shampoo and conditioner are color-safe, sulfate, and parabens-free, so these are the 3 things that attracted me to purchase these products.

My hair is now very soft to touch and silky enough. They are not too heavy but they are quite nourishing. If you got heavy or frizzy hair and you want something that just relaxes your hair then these are perfect. So twice a week I oil my hair and I use anything whatever I have in my hand olive oil, coconut oil or also sometimes I mix couples of oils and massage my hair and scalp well.

I keep the oil overnight and wash my hair in the morning and then use the conditioner. It is expensive but quite effective. I love both shampoo and conditioner. Are you gonna try this?