IS USING LOOFAH BAD? SOMEHOW YES!

Loofahs, those spongy, handheld scrubbers, are known to help exfoliate our skin in the shower. ... Sadly, it's doesn't matter how close you are, sharing a loofah is more unsanitary than you'd imagine. “A loofah can cause bacteria to spread,” says Debra Brooks, MD, from Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care.If you have a natural loofah, you should replace it every three to four weeks “If you have one of the plastic ones, those can last for two months.” Usually, but not always: “If you notice any mold growing on your loofah, you should throw it away and get a new one,”.Loofahs can contain fungal organisms that lead to skin infections. “That’s why it’s important to make sure you keep your loofahs clean, replace them regularly and use them gently — do not rub your skin too vigorously.” “They’re used in a wet environment and you hang them up in the shower, which is also a wet environment. They don’t ever totally dry out, so the loofah is a beautiful breeding ground for bacteria.”

5 tips to good loofah care,Dr. Piliang offers a few tips:

1.Avoid using it for a few days after you shave.

2.Never use it on your face or in your genital area.

3.Clean it weekly.

4.Replace it regularly.

5.Dry it daily.

We all know,companies have been fooling us and loofah is one of them.

If you want to exfoliate your skin use a cloth instead .

Sterilization of loofah is necessary.

At last stay safe , stay happy .