Using multiple retinols is better than one. #BeautyTruthBomb

Retinoids are a group of compounds that are derived from vitamin A. They are beneficial for our skin because they help to stimulate collagen production which helps to thicken the skin and prevents natural signs of aging. You can use them to prevent the skin issues like pigmentation, wrinkles, and fine lines. You can add these to your skincare routine from your late 20s or early 30s. It also helps in making your cell turnover faster.

It is a Myth! Using multiple topical treatments will not increase the efficacy of the active. On the contrary, they can be very irritating for your skin and might cause damage. So always go slow and minimal on active ingredients.