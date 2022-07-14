As usual, Kangana Ranaut nailed it and is virtually unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi

As the film's production is getting started, Kangana Ranaut has shared the first look of her upcoming picture, Emergency. Kangana will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, which will be produced by her production company, Manikarnika Films.

A man answering a phone call is seen in the opening of the movie's first look teaser, which was released on Thursday. He then moves toward a sizable office. In the hallway, a woman can be seen standing and studying some documents. The man asks her if she can be addressed as "Madam" because the US President has requested it.

Then, we get to see Kangana as Indira Gandhi's face. We can see Kangana's side profile as the camera pans to reveal her entire face, and in that picture, Indira Gandhi rather than Kangana looks to be the subject. The future movie's director is Kangana as well. Okay, Kangana responds. Tell the American president that I am addressed as Sir rather than Madam in my office by saying, "America ke president ko keh dena ki mujhe mere daftar me sab Madam nahi Sir kehte hain." It's interesting to note that Kangana appears to have worked on changing the timbre of her voice to sound different from her own.

She was spot on as usual! She has meticulously embraced every element! Brilliant! The way she is speaking and the emotion on her face make me want more. She is without a doubt the best actress in Bollywood.