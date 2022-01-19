Is Vaani Kapoor expecting film makers to change their attitude towards her?

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Chanigarh Kare Aashiqui with co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was not appreciated by the audience as much they team expected. Though there were a section of people who were impressed with Vaani for her 'brave' role she portrayed. The actress received a lot of appreciation for that.

In a recent interview she revealed that "I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible and after showing my range as an actor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera, I can only hope that filmmakers would feel extremely confident to approach me with any challenging role. I have always wanted to win over their trust and be a part of interesting cinematic visions of powerful filmmakers."

Do you think the filmmakers will change their attitude towards her as an actress or will she still be not be included among the top actress in the industry?