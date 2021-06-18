Vamika might be raised like Aradhya and not Taimur

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became the parent of a baby girl in January this year. They named her Vamika. Ever since her birth, everyone has been waiting with baited breathe to catch a glimpse of Virushka's daughter. Both had requested the paps to not ask for any pictures and they have made sure not to reveal Vamika's face in the public.

All of Virushka's social media posts and their pictures clicked by the enthusiastic paps, don't have a clear view of this little girl's face. This might be a conscious decision since we all saw and have been seeing the media's obsession with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur. He was every day hounded by the paparazzi to a point when Saifeena had to get the cops involved once.

All this unnecessary attention genuinely affects a child at a tender age which is why Virushka might have decided to keep their daughter away from all the shutterbugs as they want her to have a normal childhood. This reminds us of how Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan raised Aradhya. They kept her away from social media and all the fuss for the longest time. Well, good for them.