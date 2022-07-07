Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor to be on the next episode of Koffee with Karan 7?

Koffee With Karan has finally been released and people are already loving it. More than any controversies there are a lot of insightful conversations in this season. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani so is it possible to bring Varan Dhawan and Anil Kapoor in the second episode as their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released last month? From the clips we got to see of the duo, it seems like that episode will hold a lot of laughter, fun, and more insightful conversations.