Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon celebrate full moon day together on an Ad shoot!

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon who are working together in their new upcoming movie Bhediya have just posted a video regarding it! As we all know that today is a full moon day and their movie is based on how a full moon is an important part of a wolf's life as on full moon they go into some transition. Kriti Sanon calls out Varun Dhawan and says that today is a full moon and Varun Dhawan goes on wolfing like a bhediya!

The movie Bhediya will release on 14th April 2022 and it is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Maddock Films. This movie is related to the earlier movie Stree and Roohi and now they are introducing Bhediya to the world of Roohi and Stree! Does it also seem like we will get to see Shraddha Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor in the film or not?