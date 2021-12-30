Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon plea for multiplex reconsideration in Delhi!

When the film industry was on its way to bouncing back with multiple movies releasing in theatres after recovering from Covid-19 for the second time everything was reopened including the cinema halls. Now due to the new variant, the Omicron Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down cinema halls, spas and gyms in order to reduce the rise of Covid cases.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon pleaded to the Delhi government to keep the cinema halls open because everyone in the industry has been working for their movies and for 2 years due to Covid they were unable to release any movies in the theatre.