Varun Dhawan in Badlapur or Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, which performance would you rate higher and why?

Sure everyone knows how Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra started their career together alongside Alia Bhatt under Karan Johar directorial Student of The Year. But ever since then, the two have been on their separate paths to make a mark for themselves and win over the audiences. While Varun initially picked up some good pace with hits like Badlapur, Main Tera Hero or Dilwale etc. but of late he has been on a rough patch. Sidd on the other side had almost the opposite story and at present, is receiving a lot of praise for his stunning performance in Shershaah.





Now if one were to compare their most loved films, Varun's Badlapur Vs Sidharth's Shershaah, I'd Varun still has an edge over Sidharth. And that is because for me he just transformed into that character Raghu completely and it was such a surprise for everyone to see him play a character like that on screen. Sure he must have done a lot of of work, cause from his speech to his body language to his expressions, one can hardly say that this is the same Varun who did Dilwale later on in the same year!

Now I agree that a lot of the credit goes to the director as well but still the fact that Varun took that challenge and delivered so well is worth an applause, to say the least.





Ofcourse taking nothing away from Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Shershaah. But we could still see some lags, especially in the first half.

Your comments on this please.