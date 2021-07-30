Is Varun Dhawan not given the respect he deserves in the industry?

Take a look at the following names: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun's name can also be found on this distinguished list of young talent. But why is it that Varun has not been garnering attention or generating headlines on a daily basis?

Varun Dhawan, like Ayushmann and Rajkummar, has shown versatility. With movies like 'October' and 'Sui Dhaaga,' the hunk demonstrated his versatility. How many actors nowadays can brag of good looks, acting talents, a flawless physique, incredible dancing ability, superb comic timing, and so much more?