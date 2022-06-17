Varun Dhawan or Tiger, who can be the next Hrithik Roshan?

Hritik Roshan is a very talented actor. He is 3 rd most attractive male after Tom Cruise and Twilight Actor. Despite being handsome and good-looking (He is known as the Greek God of India) he is a highly skilled dancer. He did many types of films including historical films like Jodha Akbar, and Mohenjodaro and also creative films Jindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gujarish and Action films like Dhoom 2. He is a very versatile actor and always tries to bring some new. When we look at Varun, he is also good-looking and handsome have a big female following. He also has a good physique like Hritik. He is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He did creative films like October. He proved his dancing skills in ABCD 2. One thing that makes him different is he did comedy films. His style of comedy is similar to Govinda's. Varun himself admitted that. While looking at Hritik Roshan, has never done so many comedy films in his career. His main focus was on Action, Creative, historical and Romantic films.





So Varun dhawan is Varun dhawan. But according to me, Tiger Shroff can be the next Hritik Roshan.