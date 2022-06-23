Is Varun Dhawan a Punjabi?

His family is Punjabi Hindu.





David Dhawan, a film director, and Karuna Dhawan welcomed Varun into the world on April 24, 1987. While his uncle Anil is an actor, his older brother Rohit is a film director best known for his first feature Desi Boyz. The H.R. College of Commerce and Economics is where he received his HSC diploma. He graduated from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom with a degree in business studies. He served as Karan Johar's assistant director on the movie My Name Is Khan prior to beginning his acting career (2010).

Varun, who was in Ludhiana for the first time to launch a cinema chain, stated that Ludhiana holds a particular place in his and his family's hearts. My father stayed in Ludhiana for his three-year graduation many years back. He became really excited and sentimental as soon as I told him I would be spending the day in this city. Even some of his college memories came back to him," added Varun, who also snapped some impressive images of the city from his car for his father.

When asked if he had seen any Punjabi movies, he mentioned that he had seen "Jatt James Bond" and "Carry on Jatta" by Gippy Grewal. He continued by saying that in addition to Punjabi movies, he also enjoys Punjabi music.



