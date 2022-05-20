Veere di Wedding was disappointing, Bollywood needs better inspiration!

"Veere di wedding" movie is based on four girls who are best friends. Each girl has a different family background with different issues. When I saw the trailer of this movie, I assumed that this movie is going to show how bravely girls solve their problems or how beautifully independent these women are. That this movie is going to deliver a good message on women's empowerment with a generous dose of entertainment. Sadly, this movie didn't do any justice, neither in terms of good message nor in terms of entertainment