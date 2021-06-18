Velvet Nails – The Latest Manicure Obsession!

It’s been a while since people have been going crazy over different nail trends and the emergence of velvet nails is the latest manicure obsession that people are drooling over.

Over the past week the glimmering, dimensional, and utterly mesmerizing manicure has dominated social media. It's easy to see why everyone is obsessed. Like their namesake fabric, velvet nails are super dimensional, and have that signature velvety sheen. However, despite their textured look, they aren't actually fuzzy—it's just a trick of the light.

Velvet is one of the most sought-after fabrics. From clothes to furniture, velvet textiles are all over. And now, the luxuriously soft fabric is making its way to the beauty scene with nails that seem to mimic the beloved fuzzy finish. Fittingly, this new nail trend has been called velvet nails. These manicures are characterized by shimmering, semi-metallic polishes that, in the right light, look just like velvet.

Unlike some nail trends, velvet nails typically rely solely on the velvety appeal to make a statement. While some artists will use the finish—which is most often created with flocking powder or magnetic polishes—to create elevated French manicures or abstract designs, for the most part, it comes down to perfectly-painted solid velvet shades. And, there are many. From sage green, mauve and amethyst to champagne, pale pink and burnt orange, there are plenty of different hues to choose from.

Find your perfect shade and get those velvet nails right away, ladies!