Vicky and Katrina's Haldi ceremony is the next level of nostalgia!

Oh my godddd! These Haldi ceremony pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif makes me feel so nostalgic. Vicky-Katrina has finally shared their Haldi ceremony pictures and it looks like they are gonna make us dwell about it for a week after seeing them!

Vicky Kaushal, being a true Punjabi munda is completely drenched in haldi from head to toes. We get to see a picture where Katrina and Vicky apply haldi to each other too!

Katrina Kaif looked super happy and so so beautiful in her haldi outfit. She looked like a dreamy bride!

Oh! I have totally lost words, I just can't describe how beautiful their haldi pictures look!

Don't you think so?