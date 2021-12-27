Vicky and Rinku on a bike ride on the streets of Indore!
bVicky Kaushal is back for work after tying the knot to Katrina Kaif. He was seen with Sara Ali Khan in Indore for shooting. A picture of the actor went viral where he was seen riding a bike with Sara Ali Khan sitting behind him. Sara was seen wearing a yellow-green printed saree and a sweater.
We don't really know which movie are they both working in but the news is that they are signed in for Aditya Dhar's ' The Immortal Ashwatthama.'
Well, Vicky has many interesting upcoming movies such as Megna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur where the actor is playing field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His first look was praised a lot by the audience!