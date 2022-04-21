With Vicky Donor turning 10, here is a shocking revelation from Annu Kapoor!

With Vicky Donor turning celebrating 10 years today, Annu Kapoor who played the character, Dr. Baldev Chadda'. When the movie was released, the entire lime light was shared by Aayushman Khurana and Yami Gautam who played the lead roles. In a recent interview, Annu Kapoor was seen making some shocking revelations about the filmmakers of the movie.

He said, "During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release. They just wanted to highlight and promote the hero and certainly not Annu Kapoor and believe me I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show. Perhaps they don't like ugly faces like Annu Kapoor"

Do you think Annu Kapoor was being a bit too harsh? What is your opinion on this?