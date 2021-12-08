From Vicky-Katrina to Anushka-Virat, Shaadi Squad turned these four prominent Bollywood couple's weddings into a fairy tale

The wedding of newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was planned by the event management company Shaadi Squad.





Shaadi Squad is a wedding planning and management firm that has established itself as one of the industry's most recognisable names. The firm has grown from strength to strength after planning some of Bollywood's biggest and most prominent weddings. Tina Tharwani, Saurabh Malhotra, and Manoj Mittra are the co-founders of Shaadi Squad. The company originally rose to prominence after winning the bid for one of Bollywood's largest and most anticipated weddings and celebrations — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's. Shaadi Squad organised the Hollywood-meets-Bollywood spectacle in Rajasthan, and they haven't looked back since!





The royal Rajasthan wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been making headlines this week. After a close-knit relationship, the couple married in front of family and friends in a spectacular ceremony. According to a guest hamper photo posted on social media, the event was planned and conducted by Shaadi Squad.





A Bollywood heartthrob and a beauty queen Priyanka Chopra has tied the knot. Nick Jonas, a Hollywood musician and celebrity, married in a magnificent and breathtaking large fat Indian wedding. But before the wedding, there was the engagement, which Shaadi Squad planned and staged in Mumbai for this famous pair. In December 2018, the couple married in a simple yet spectacular wedding in the company of close friends and family members.





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a fantasy wedding in Italy, which Shaadi Squad helped bring to reality. Everyone's favourite Jodi is Bollywood-meets-Cricket, and there was a lot of buzz about the forthcoming wedding back in 2017. The wedding, on the other hand, was a lavish but highly guarded occasion that left admirers wanting more.





In the presence of close relatives and friends, Varun Dhawan married long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug. The couple looked stunning in their wedding attire, and Shaadi Squad was in charge of the ceremony. The wedding, which took place in January 2021, was the talk of the town because it finally married one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors.





I must add that the Shaadi squad is now a part of Bollywood, and they know how to plan a wonderful big fat Bollywood wedding.