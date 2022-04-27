Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are suitable for each other?

I believe both of them look good individually. I mean look at Vicky, someone who created his own name and identity and is still an emerging actor. Katrina is also a self-made actress however in personality vice she is way more different from Vicky Kaushal. Also, I think the couple decided to marry each other in a short span of time. What if they would have taken a little extra time to know each other well? Do you think they would have still ended up being together?





Do you think they look good together or you can match them with some other potential partners?