Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif didn't see each other's outfits until the wedding day?

In December 2021, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal. Following that, the couple went on a short honeymoon before returning to their professions. The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was the talk of the town, and now it's been discovered that the two never saw each other's outfits until the day of their wedding!





Until the wedding day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had no idea what the other was wearing. Sabyasachi, the designer who created their wedding outfits, gave his thoughts. The bride and groom didn't see each other's outfits until the day of the wedding, so it was incredible to see how in sync their visions were even while we worked separately on their ensembles. Isn't that simply stunning? Check out some of the photographs from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding — they'll make you grin!





Do you believe that's true?