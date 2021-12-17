Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif host wedding reception on December 30!

After having a grand wedding celebration in Rajasthan at Six Sense Resort Vicky and Katrina are throwing their wedding reception on December 20!

Looks like we will see all the Bollywood celebs attending the reception like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and many more colleagues from the film fraternity. They will be having their reception bash at Mumbai's fine star hotel JW Marriott!

According to the reports, the couple want to get done with their wedding celebration before Christmas and New Year so that they could celebrate their togetherness and welcome the New Year!