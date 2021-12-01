Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif made their guests sign an NDA

The hype surrounding the year's largest wedding - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's destination wedding – is growing by the day. The couple will marry on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort in Ranthambore. While numerous information of their wedding suite, security, hotel bookings, car rentals, and guest list have already leaked, a recent rumour claims that Vicky and Katrina have established SOPs for their guests and forced them to sign an NDA.





Here are some of the SOPs that Katrina and Vicky have set for their wedding:





No disclosure of wedding attendance No photography No sharing pictures on social media No sharing location on social media No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue



