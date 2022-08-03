Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share a screen together?

The coupling of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is really lovely. Fans are already unable to contain their excitement as the pair is about to make their long-awaited return to television. If you're wondering what their forthcoming endeavour is, it's a commercial that the couple worked on together.

The pair's lovely images have gained a lot of online popularity. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were both seen in the photos sporting casual attire. The advertisement shows Vicky and Katrina as a couple on vacation, and it appears to be for a travel-related product. One of their followers on Twitter posted the images.

Have a look: